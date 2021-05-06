Nasir Hussain, furious over BCCI for conducting IPL, said …

Sports desk. In India, cases of corona infection are increasing every day, the government’s warning – the time to come may prove to be worse. The second wave of Corona virus in India has been increasing in havoc and so far 20 million 64 thousand 862 people have been infected with this epidemic, the IPL 2021 season has been suspended in between. The reason for this is that many players and coaches like Amit Mishra, Varun Chakraborty, Wriddhiman Saha, Mike Hussey, Laxmipathy Balaji are corona positive. Friends, after which former England captain Nasir Hussain fiercely raged on the BCCI for getting IPL in Corona period. On the decision to postpone IPL 2021, he said that it had to be closed.

He further said that on one side people are dying on the road and the tournament was going on. On Tuesday, the BCCI postponed the tournament after players from IPL playing teams and some staff members turned out to be Corona positive despite the bio bubble. However, BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla made it clear that the tournament has been postponed. He said that the rest of the matches will be held after Kovid 19 comes under control.

Friends, for your information, tell us that Husain wrote in the Daily Mail that the players could not turn a blind eye to whatever is happening in the country. It is clear from the contribution and donation they are making, but given the seriousness of the situation, postponing the 14th season of IPL is right. He further wrote that the players are neither foolish nor insensitive. He was fully aware of what was going on in India. Friends, he saw people on television pleading for beds in the hospital and for oxygen. He saw the ambulance standing unused outside the cricket ground. They wondered if this was the right time to continue the game. They were all very uncomfortable about this thing.