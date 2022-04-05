Nasser Al-Khelafi wants the Champions League to be inspired by the Superbowl

What a wonderful proposal from the chairman of PSG.

The president of the European Club Association (ECA), loyal to UEFA, Nasser al-Khalafi is keen to improve the attractiveness of the Champions League to fight against the temptations of the Super League. Paris Saint-Germain’s boss has announced a surprise proposal in this direction, requesting C1 to hold an opening ceremony every season!

“I don’t understand how the Super Bowl can be (seemingly) bigger than the Champions League final, sorry to Qatari media quoted by The Athletic. The Super Bowl, and in the United States in general, it Emotion, that creativity and that spirit of entertainment. That’s what I suggested: organizing the opening ceremony of the Champions League, having a match on the opening night where the winners face a great team. Maybe it’s not a good idea, either. ..