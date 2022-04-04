Nasser Al-Khelaihai wants the Champions League to copy the Super Bowl

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelai has called on UEFA to make the Champions League final like the Super Bowl.

The UEFA Champions League Final is a much larger event than the Super Bowl in terms of its global audience.

But Al-Khelai believes the NFL’s showpiece finale is much better.

The appeal of the Super Bowl reaches beyond fans of the game, with its musical half-time show arguably the headline act.

As well as mimicking the celebrity glitz of the Super Bowl surrounding the Finals, Al-Khelai’i proposes that each season’s Champions League tournament should start with a bang.

talking to athleticAl-Khelaifi came up with the idea of ​​holding an opening ceremony before a match between the defending champions and another popular team.