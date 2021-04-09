NATA 2021 Admit Card Test-1 Released at nata.in Download Hall Ticket Check Exam Date

Finally, the wait for candidates for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture admit card 2021 is over now. The Council of Architecture (CoA) has finally released the admit card for all the candidates who successfully apply for the exams. The Admit Card for test 1 is available on the official website of the board and all the candidates can check or download it by visiting the official portal. We know that the number of candidates who registered for the exams is very high and all the candidates are just want to know the updates issued by the official board.
If we talk about the official website of the board then it is nata.in. You need to visit it to check the notification issued by the board. The first NATA 2021 exam date is scheduled for 10th April 2021 while the second exam date is scheduled for 12th June 2021. Let us also tell you that the registration process was started on 5th March 2021 and now the admit card for all the candidates has been issued by the official board. You just need to visit the official portal of the board to download the admit card. Here, we provide all the information that you want to know about the exams and the further details directly issued by the board.
- First, you need to visit the official website of the NATA which is nata.in.
- Go to the notification section and find the link “NATA- 2021 Registration” to redirect to the new page.
- After you directed to the new page then you see the link of “NATA Test- 1 Admit Cards 2021”. Click on it.
- Fill in your personal details such as Email, Password, and the security code available for verification.
- After you correctly enter your details then you will be able to check the admit card.
- Take a printout of your Admit Card and keep it safe for future reference.
The first NATA 2021 exam will be conducted on 10th April 2021 and the second one will be held on 12th June 2021. Now, if you want to download your admit card then you can visit the official website of the board.