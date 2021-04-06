NATA 2021: Admit Card To Be Released Today, Exam On April 10 – Times Of India – Tech Kashif

NEW DELHI: Council of Architecture, IHC New Delhi will release the Admit Card for National Aptitude Test for Architecture (NATA) 2021 examination.

The CA will conducte the First Test and Second Test of NATA 2021 examiantion on April 10, 2021 and June 12, 2021, respectively. Candidates are required to qualify an Aptitude Test in Architecture conducted by Council for admission to B.Arch. course.

For each Applicant, an Admit Card will be generated according indicating the allotted Examination Centre for NATA 2021 and a downloadable version of the admit card will be published on the respective webpage of the candidate concerned. An Examination Roll Number will also be generated for each candidate.

Candidate has to download the soft copy of the Admit Card from the website and has to appear in the examination with a printed hard copy at the concerned Examination Centre indicated in the downloaded Admit Card along with one original photo identity card- Voter Card/ Pan Card/ Aadhar Card/ Driving Licence.

Candidates must ensure that the photograph and signature printed on the admit card are not mutilated /distorted / soiled even by accident. Candidates with such mutilated / distorted / soiled admit cards will not be allowed to appear in NATA-2021.

All Candidates are advised to retain their admit cards carefully in secured place in undamaged condition in all respects as stated above till the completion of admission procedure.

NATA 2021: Date & Time of Examination

Test Date Time First NATA Examination 10/04/2021

(Saturday) Session 1

10.00 a.m. to 1.00 pm

(180 mins/3.0 hours) Session 2 (if required)

2.30 pm to 5.30 pm

(180 mins/ 3.0 hours) Second NATA Examination 12/06/2021

(Saturday) Session 1

10.00 am to 1.00 pm

(180 mins/ 3.0 hours) Session 2 (if required)

2.30 pm – 5.30 pm

(180 mins/ 3.0 hours)



Here’s the direct link to download NATA 2021 Admit CardThe aptitude test will comprise of questions that could be of the Multiple-Choice type (MCQ), Multiple Select type (MSQ), Preferential Choice type (PCQ) and Numerical Answer type (NAQ).

The questions will carry either 1 mark,2 marks or 3 marks and 125 questions have to be answered in 180 minutes.

The medium of Aptitude test will be the English language.



The aptitude of the candidate will be assessed using some or all of the following techniques:

• Diagrammatic Reasoning – Tests the ability of logical reasoning, using diagrams and scenarios

• Numerical Reasoning – Tests mathematical ability through simple problems

• Verbal Reasoning – Assesses the ability to assess verbal logic.

• Inductive Reasoning – Tests the ability to see patterns and analyse given data

• Situational Judgment – Tests problem-solving ability.

• Logical Reasoning – Tests ability to recognise patterns, sequences or relationships between shapes and imagery.

• Abstract Reasoning – Will assess general knowledge, and ability to utilise knowledge in new situations.