NATA 2021 Extended Registration Process Ends Today, First Test on April 10- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

NATA Exam 2021

The Council of Architecture (COA) is to conclude the application process for NATA 2021 First Test today, April 01, 2021. The CoA will conduct the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2021 First Test on April 10 in the online mode. Aspiring candidates can check all important details such as exam date, eligibility, registration details before filling online application.

The registrations for the NATA 2021 first test was commenced on March 05. The application form is available online on the official website of NATA at nata.in. The National Aptitude Test on Architecture-2021 will be held in the online mode for admission to B.Arch courses offered by the participating institutes. It has been expected that the CoA will also give an option to aspirants to appear for NATA 2021 from their home (proctored test) or through exam centres.

NATA 2021 – Important Dates



Events BORN 2021 Test 1 Release of NATA 2021 brochure March 3, 2021 Start date to fill NATA application March 5, 2021 Revised last date to apply for NATA 2021 April 01, 2021 Last date to pay application fee April 01, 2021 Download confirmation page till April 01, 2021 Application Correction window date April 01, 2021 Release of NATA admit card April 6, 2021 NATA 2021 exam date April 10, 2021 Result declaration April 14, 2021

NATA 2021: How to Register?

Step 1: Visit the official website of NATA at nata.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that is flashing on the top right corner of NATA Registration 2021

Step 3: Sign up for the exam in order to register

Step 4: Fill in the required details such as name and date of birth and other details required to create a registration ID and generate a password

Step 5: Log in using that ID and Password and Fill the application form

Step 6: Upload signature and photograph and pay the application fee

Step 7: Submit the completed form and save it for future reference.

Official Website: nata.in