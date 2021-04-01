NATA 2021 Extended Registration Process Ends Today, First Test on April 10- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

LATEST

NATA 2021 Extended Registration Process Ends Today, First Test on April 10

The Council of Architecture (COA) is to conclude the application process for NATA 2021 First Test today, April 01, 2021. The CoA will conduct the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2021 First Test on April 10 in the online mode. Aspiring candidates can check all important details such as exam date, eligibility, registration details before filling online application.

The registrations for the NATA 2021 first test was commenced on March 05. The application form is available online on the official website of NATA at nata.in. The National Aptitude Test on Architecture-2021 will be held in the online mode for admission to B.Arch courses offered by the participating institutes. It has been expected that the CoA will also give an option to aspirants to appear for NATA 2021 from their home (proctored test) or through exam centres.

NATA 2021 – Important Dates

Events

BORN 2021 Test 1

Release of NATA 2021 brochure

March 3, 2021

Start date to fill NATA application

March 5, 2021

Revised last date to apply for NATA 2021

April 01, 2021

Last date to pay application fee

April 01, 2021

Download confirmation page till

April 01, 2021

Application Correction window date

April 01, 2021

Release of NATA admit card

April 6, 2021

NATA 2021 exam date

April 10, 2021

Result declaration

April 14, 2021

NATA 2021: How to Register?

Step 1: Visit the official website of NATA at nata.in.
Step 2: Click on the link that is flashing on the top right corner of NATA Registration 2021
Step 3: Sign up for the exam in order to register
Step 4: Fill in the required details such as name and date of birth and other details required to create a registration ID and generate a password
Step 5: Log in using that ID and Password and Fill the application form
Step 6: Upload signature and photograph and pay the application fee
Step 7: Submit the completed form and save it for future reference.

Official Website: nata.in

Source link

