Natalia Dyer (Actress) Bio, Wiki, Height, Age, Instagram, Fav & Photos – Tech Kashif

Natalia Dyer: Movies, TV, and Bio

Natalia Danielle Dyer is an American actress. She is understood for her starring position as Nancy Wheeler within the Netflix science fiction horror sequence Stranger Things.

Natalia Dyer is an American TV & Movie actress. She is in style for taking part in the roles- Nancy Wheeler in Stranger Things, Davina in I Believe in Unicorns (2014), Clarissa Granger in Hannah Montana: The Movie(2009), Grace in Blue Like Jazz(2012).

Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer have been relationship since 2016. Tabloids had been guessing about it since September 2016, it turned official when the 2 made honorary pathway debut as a workforce clasping turns in December 2017. Charlie has a toddler named Archie from his previous relationship.

Natalia Dyer: Movies, TV, and Bio

Charlie Heaton performed Jonathan Byers within the Netflix Thriller Series “More peculiar Things”. It is on the preparations of “More interesting Things” that the 2 met. adventitiously, Charlie’s character on the association Jonathan Byers-is the beau of the character Nancy Wheeler performed by Natalia.

The pleasant Actress, Natalia is notable for her position – Nancy Wheeler within the dramatization film depending on Science Fiction named as Stranger Things which was projected on Netflix.

In the 12 months 2009, she acquired a chance to behave within the a part of Clarissa Granger within the mainstream movie named as Hannah Montana. Afterward, within the 12 months 2011, she acquired the luxurious likelihood to behave within the movie named as The Greening of Whitney Brown alongside the co-stars like Aidan Quinn and Brooke Shields.

Subsequently, she has likewise acted within the impartial movie named as I Believe in Unicorns. This movie was debuted within the 12 months 2014 on the SXSW. As of late, within the 12 months 2016, she acquired in style as a Nancy wheeler within the internet association named as Stranger Things – Season 1. Nonetheless, the media information depicts the way in which that, Nancy will return to carry out even within the season 2.

Stranger Things' actress Natalia Dyer joins 'Things Heard and Seen' cast - UPI.com

Furthermore, Nancy has acted in one other movie within the 12 months 2016 which is called as Don’t launch me within the job of Banshee. For her splendid presentation in Stranger Things, she acquired the Screen Actors Guild Award within the class of Outstanding execution.

Sequentially, she acted in Till Dark simply as Long Nights Short Mornings within the 12 months 2015 and 2016 individually. Her completely different movement photos incorporate Too Sunny for Santa, Blue Like Jazz, The City at Night, and considerably extra.

She was as of late discovered within the motion pictures like Velvet Buzzsaw, and Yes, God, Yes. She might be subsequent discovered within the movie named Tuscaloosa which is booked to ship within the 12 months 2020.

Natalia Dyer on 'Yes, God, Yes,' and Lessons for Her Teenage Self – WWD
Name Natalia Dyer
Real Name Natalia Dyer
Nickname Nancy Wheeler (Character Name)
Profession American Actress
Date of Birth 13 January, 1997
Age 24 years previous (in 2021)
Zodiac signal Capricorn
Father Name Not Known
Mother Name Not Known
Siblings Brother(s):Not Known
Sister(s): Not Known
Religion British
Educational Qualification Graduated
School Not Known
College Gallatin School of Individualized Study , New York University
Hobbies Acting, Cooking, Hangout along with her buddies, Reading books
Debut Dream
Birthplace Nashville, Tennessee, United States
Nationality American
Married No
Ex-Boyfriend No
Husband / Boyfriend Charlie Heaton
Children No
Current City United States
Natalia Dyer Favorites

Hobbies: Acting, Cooking, Hangout along with her buddies, Reading books

Favorite Actor: Young Leonardo DiCaprio

Fav Movie: Not Known

Favorite Actress: Kate Winslet

Favorite Food:oughnut, Sushi, Tacos, Avocado toast with vegemite and prosciutto, chilly brew espresso, Sashimi, Spicy tuna roll

Favorite Destination: Spain, Paris

Favorite Color: Red, Black, White

Favorite TV Show: Orange Is The New Black

Height, Weight & Physical Stats

Height In toes – 5 Feet 4 Inches
In cm – 1.63cm
In meters – 1.63meters
Weight In Kilograms – 50kg
In Pounds – 110lbs
Body Measurements
BRA SIZE/BREAST:
Waist :
Hips :		 30A-22-31  inches
30B
22inches
31inches
Eye Color

Blue
Hair Color

Chestnut

