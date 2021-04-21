Natan Schulte full PFL 1 Media Day Press Conference

Natan Schulte has been the person to beat within the PFL’s light-weight division.

In 2018 and 2019, Schulte received the light-weight championship whereas going undefeated over the course of the two-year stretch. Final yr, Schulte and the remainder of the PFL roster didn’t compete because the 2020 PFL season was canceled because of the ongoing international coronavirus pandemic.

Now in 2021, Schulte is trying to carry all of his momentum within the upcoming season which kicks off on Friday.

Schulte (20-3-1) will look to make his successful streak an excellent 10 fights towards Marcin Held within the co-main occasion of PFL 1 on Friday.

Previous to his battle on Friday, Schulte spoke to MyMMANews about this matchup again in February. Now on Tuesday, Schulte as soon as once more spoke to MyMMANews together with different media shops throughout PFL 1 media day. You watch his full pre-fight press convention by watching the video above.

A full checklist of the fights going down on Friday’s PFL card are listed beneath:

Important Card (ESPN2, 9 p.m. ET)

Anthony Pettis (24-10) vs. Clay Collard (14-6)

Natan Schulte (20-3-1) vs. Marcin Held (22-7)

Movlid Khaybulaev (14-1-1) vs. Jason Soares (14-0)

Lance Palmer (22-3) vs. Bubba Jenkins (11-3)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 5:30 p.m. ET)

Alex Martinez (1-0) vs. Loik Radzhabov (13-2-1)

Olivier Aubin-Mercier (11-5) vs. Joilton Lutterbach (34-8)

Akhmed Aliev (19-6) Mikhail Odintsov (0-0)

Tyler Diamond (10-1) vs. Sung Bin Jo (9-1)

Brendan Loughnane (19-3) vs. Sheymon Moraes (11-4)