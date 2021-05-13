Natasha Stankovic bought dress for dinner date, know the price!

Sports desk. Friends, let us tell you that after the current season of IPL 2021 was suspended indefinitely, the players who were part of this tournament have now returned to their respective homes. India’s star all-rounder Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasha Stankovic remain very active on social media. Both keep sharing photos of their new looks on Instagram. Hardik Pandya recently shared a romantic picture with wife Natasha on Instagram, in which the two are seen together in each other’s arms. Friends, Natasha is very much in discussion about her looks. Recently, Natasha’s party look has surfaced.

Let me tell you that Natasha has shared photos and videos on Instagram in a red color chemisole dress. Natasha is wearing a spaghetti dress in these photos. Also, Natasha is wearing PVC transparent heels with a minimalist look. Talking about friends accessories, Natasha is wearing gold chain, hoop earrings, rings and watch with this stylish outfit.

Friends, let me tell you that Natasha is making her look perfect with natural wavy hair in hairstyle. Friends, talk about this dress, this night date dress of Natasha is from Zara fashion brand and its price is ₹ 2,990, so if your heart has also come to this dress, then this dress is not very expensive according to celebrity fashion .