Nate Hobbs, CB, Illinois – NFL Draft Player Profile | TMT

After a barren NFL Draft cycle final 12 months the place they’d zero gamers chosen to the NFL, the Illinois Preventing Illini may have a number of gamers hear their title referred to as in Cleveland, together with cornerback Nate Hobbs. Hobbs was initially an under-recruited highschool prospect who has now matured right into a pivotal a part of the Illinois protection.

Nate Hobbs NFL Draft Participant Profile

Place: Cornerback

Faculty: Illinois

Present Yr: Senior

Peak: 5’11 1/2″

Weight: 192 kilos

Tony Pauline’s Nate Hobbs Scouting Report

Positives: Powerful, explosive cornerback with strong ball expertise. Fast flipping his hips in transition off the road, shows a burst to the ball out of his plant, and performs heads-up soccer. Aggressive, mixes it up with receivers, and chases the motion laborious. Shortly acknowledges assignments and stays on the receiver’s hip out of breaks. Throws his physique across the subject to make the sort out.

Negatives: Will get turned from time to time. Struggles in battles regardless of his measurement.

Evaluation: After a terrific junior marketing campaign, Hobbs was barely disappointing final season, which seemingly knocked him out of consideration as a late-round decide. He possesses the dimensions and ball expertise for use in man or zone protection and the flexibility to line up in dime packages on Sundays.

Nate Hobbs Participant Profile

A 3-star recruit out of Louisville Male Excessive Faculty in Kentucky, Illinois was the one Energy 5 program to supply Hobbs a scholarship. He obtained a handful of smaller-school gives from native packages, committing to Western Kentucky early within the course of. Nonetheless, when Illinois got here calling, the cornerback flipped his dedication with the objective of creating himself within the Large Ten.

Hobbs’ rating because the 176th cornerback within the class wasn’t fully indicative of his athletic means. An completed monitor and subject star, he set spectacular measurements in each the excessive bounce and lengthy bounce. His highschool coaches raved about his athletic means, each on the monitor and on the soccer subject.

The explosive leaping means translated to the gridiron for Louisville Male. He obtained first-team All-State honors as a senior following a season the place he demonstrated playmaking means in all three phases of the sport. Hobb’s 10 complete touchdowns got here by the use of 5 receiving scores, 2 punt returns, 1 kickoff return, 1 decide six, and a fumble restoration returned for a rating.

Hobbs’ school soccer profession at Illinois

His versatility and skill to influence the sport in a number of methods ensured that Hobbs could be a direct contributor. The Illinois cornerback made his debut within the season opener in opposition to Ball State, and he would go on to make 10 begins as a real freshman. That alone is spectacular, however furthermore, Hobbs led the workforce in defensive snaps, along with amassing 48 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 2 move breakups, and 1 compelled fumble.

The longer term seemed to be as vivid because the Illinois uniforms for Hobbs. Nonetheless, his path to the 2021 NFL Draft would include a bump within the highway at first of 2018. Anticipated to be a pacesetter of the protection in his sophomore season, Hobbs was suspended instantly previous to the season opener. Alongside a number of different teammates, he obtained a multiple-game suspension for violating workforce guidelines.

On his return to the sphere, Hobbs continued the spectacular type from his freshman season. He snagged his first profession interception in opposition to Rutgers, whereas additionally demonstrating versatility because the workforce’s punt returner. Rutgers, in truth, would show to be a fruitful searching floor for the younger Illinois cornerback.

As a junior, he scooped up a fumble for a landing in opposition to the Scarlet Knights. Moreover, in his senior season, he secured one other interception in opposition to Rutgers. The well timed decide helped put Illinois in place for a game-winning subject objective.

Though he misplaced three video games to harm within the disrupted 2020 school soccer season, Hobbs nonetheless contributed 31 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, and an interception as he earned third-team All-Large Ten honors from Phil Steele. The Illinois cornerback ended his profession with 18 move breakups, 3 interceptions, and 12.5 tackles for loss earlier than declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Nate Hobbs’ most closely fits within the 2021 NFL Draft

Can Hobbs hear his title referred to as within the 2021 NFL Draft? His versatility, measurement, and physicality counsel that he generally is a contributor within the NFL. Gamers who can add worth on particular groups will at all times have curiosity, and he has been an vital particular groups piece since highschool. Hobbs can contribute as a punt/kick returner. Moreover, he did block an additional level try early in his profession as a cornerback at Illinois.

Hobbs performs the cornerback place with physicality, exhibiting willingness and skill to come back downfield and make a sort out. His sort out for loss manufacturing additionally demonstrates his disruptive tendencies within the backfield. With this in thoughts, Hobbs may carve out a job as an out of doors cornerback with the correct improvement. In consequence, he could possibly be a Day 3 choice — doubtlessly within the sixth spherical.

Some groups with cornerback wants within the 2021 NFL Draft embrace the Buffalo Payments, Dallas Cowboys, and the Inexperienced Bay Packers.

Oliver Hodgkinson is a employees author for Professional Soccer Community. You’ll be able to observe him on Twitter at @ojhodgkinson.