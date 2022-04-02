Nathan Broadhead strikes late to sink Gillingham and send Sunderland back into the play-off places

Substitute Nathan Broadhead scored in extra time on his return from injury to save Sunderland and bring the Black Cats back into the play-off places. The Weathersiders looked destined for a second consecutive goalless draw as they worked in vain against struggling Gillingham at the Stadium of Light, and more points dropped would have reduced their chances of making the play-offs in real danger.

Luke O’Neill had led against the post and Patrick Roberts put up a fine defense from Aaron Chapman in the first half, but Sunderland found no way out and looked to have run out of time. That was until Everton striker Broadhead marked his return with the all-important goal in the fifth minute of extra time.

The win saw Sunderland leapfrog next week…