Nation proposes to add one more hour of classes – ADN

(ADN) – A proposal will be presented Friday to the Federal Council of Education (CFE) by the Minister of Education, Jaime Perczyk, aimed at “adding classroom hours” to primary education, so the workload per shift would cost four to five hours.

“This is a very important improvement for the primary school,” said Perczyk, who insisted that the proposal be presented at the CFE meeting which will take place on Friday in Tierra del Fuego.

He clarified that “this requires the creation of agreements and consensus with jurisdictions and unions” and explained that the additional hours per day meant “38 more days of class per year”, and elaborated that it would The amendment should be carried out in a progressive on 24 …