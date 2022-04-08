National Beer Day: How to celebrate in Massachusetts by delivery of beer or subscribing to beer box clubs?

Whether you’re a craft beer connoisseur searching for the best breweries, or just enjoying the occasional Bud Light on the couch at home, everyone can celebrate National Beer Day on Thursday, April 7.

Massachusetts is home to over 130 craft breweries to visit. If you’re more of a home body and aren’t looking to vacation in the social scene, there are ways to deliver good beer to your home.

delivery app like instacart, by ten, SaucyAnd Drizly Everyone has a lot to choose from when it comes to beer delivery. Place in your place, browse what’s nearby and choose what you want to deliver. There’s another cherry on top, it’s also National Burrito Day, so people can even search for the best burrito to pair with their beer.

