National Beer Day: Where to Get Beer in Savannah

Savannah, GA (WSAV) – Savannah is the perfect place to celebrate National Beer Day. The city has everything you need to enjoy a holiday. Looking for the best place to grab a beer? Here is a list of five local places to help you with your search.

White Whale Craft Ales

White Whale Craft Ales is a craft beer shop located in the city. According to their website, they serve local beers from all over the world. They also offer beer tastings for those looking to try something new.

“If it’s made of heart and soul, it tastes good, and our goal is to find it hard to get as much as we can,” says their website.

White While Craft Ales is a block from Forsyth Park on Bull Street. They are open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 pm. They are closed on Sundays and…