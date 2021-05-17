National Crush Rashmika Mandanna revealed her wedding wishes

Actress Rashmika Mandana has managed to leave her mark on the audience. In a very short time, the actress has looted millions of hearts. She made her acting debut in 2016 in the Kannada film Kirik Party and also acted in Telugu films.

Recently, she made her debut in Tamil with Karthi starrer Sultan. In this film, Rashmika Mandana played the role of a village girl in the film. During the shooting of the film, Rashmika became attracted to the culture of Tamil Nadu. She also expressed her desire to marry a Tamil. This statement has now made headlines, his desire has now been joined by his dear comrade star Vijay Devarkonda. The Geeta Govindam actress said in her statement, “I was really attracted to the culture of Tamil Nadu and especially food. I fell in love with Tamil food and it is really delicious. Hopefully I will marry a Tamil and be the daughter-in-law of Tamil Nadu.

Rashmika Mandana went for the Instagram live session where she thanked the fans for all the love and support. The 25-year-old actress said, “Every day your love drives me forward. Thanks for the love. I know, I was away because I was working but as soon as the work gets easier and lighter, you will have everything.