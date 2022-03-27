National Football League Division 2 Live Score Updates, TV Channel Info & Start Time for the Final Round of Fixtures

The battle for relegation and promotion is about to go to the wire in Division 2 of the National Football League this afternoon.

Galway and Down already know their fate, the Tribesmen have been promoted and Morne County are destined for the third tier next year, regardless of today’s results.

Both Roscommon and Derry still have a chance to join Galway at the top level next season, while Offaly and Cork clash in a clash that will decide who goes down.

No games have been selected for live TV coverage, but Offley We Cork can be streamed live using the GAAGO service and on the TG4 app. Deferred coverage will also be shown on TG4 after the Monaghan-Dublin game.

Irish Mirror Sport will provide updates from all Division 2 sports in our live blog below. First, here’s a…