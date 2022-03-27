National Football League Division 2 results, final table and recap

Welcome to the Blog!

Welcome to Irish Mirror Sport’s live updates from the final round of fixtures in Division 2 of the 2022 National Football League.

Mirror GAA’s Pat Nolan has worked hard to crunch the numbers this week and this handy guide covers all of the Division 2’s permutations.

division two



Fixtures: Down v Claire, Meath v Derry, Offley v Cork, Roscommon v Galway.

Above: Galway have already been assured of promotion after strongly maintaining their 100% record against Derry on Sunday.

They will be joined by Roscommon or Derry. Roscommon’s victory over Galway would ensure that they would once again return to Division One but if they lost Derry they would beat Meath to overtake them.

Roscommon and Galway will see a draw and a six-point win from Rory Gallagher…