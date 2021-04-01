National Geographic Presents ‘Impact with Gal Gadot’ Premieres April 26, Here To Watch

Wonder Woman star actress Gal Gadot recently announced a Nat Geo collaborated show ” Impact with Gal Gadot” which will be arriving soon to stream. Here is how you can watch this National Geographic show starring Gal Gadot.

Introducing this Nat Geo show, Gal Gadot stated, “We started working on this unique project over 3 years ago, we searched the globe to find the most extraordinary stories and the most extraordinary women.”

“One of our main goals was to show how we are all connected, how we all affect each other, how we all can inspire change, how we all can make an Impact.”

Furthermore, in the video caption, the actress said, “I am extremely proud to finally share with you the official trailer for IMPACT. It follows the stories of six inspiring women making an impact in their communities.”

“From Brazil, Puerto Rico, Michigan, California, Louisiana, and Tennessee, their diverse stories are all connected by their unwavering commitment to improving the lives of the people around them.”

Watch Impact with Gal Gadot’s IMPACT trailer video below:

National Geographic Presents Impact with Gal Gadot premieres on the date Monday, April 26, 2021, on YouTube and Gal Gadot’s social platforms.

