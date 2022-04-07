National government orders 50% increase in food cards

Government announces 50% increase in food cards for 4.1 million people watch video

President Alberto Fernández and the nation’s minister of social development, Juan Zabaleta, announced a 50% increase in food benefits, which are received by 2.4 million main beneficiaries and reach 4.1 million people.

Official sources said the increase, which will be taken in the first days of May, corresponds to the April payment and will be credited to the Universal Child Allowance (AUH) account.

The new amount will be $9,000 for a son or daughter up to age 14 or families with disabilities; 13,500 in the case of families having two sons or daughters in the same age group or disabled; For $9,000…