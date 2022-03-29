National heavy metal legend Gustavo Zavala passed away

gustavo zavala, Bassist and founder of the heavy metal band crazy TrainHe died at the age of 61 after a long battle with cancer.

“On the day of the date, at 7:20 pm, Gus finished your fight … everyone is so sad,” the band published on their social network along with a photo of the deceased musician and a phrase from a song in which Wrote: “When you left for the first time you were surprised without a doubt it was death”.

Last Friday, the group issued a comprehensive message in which it said that Zavala had been hospitalized for some time and had undergone several surgeries and requested blood donors.

Immediately, colleagues and fans began filling the band’s network with messages of support from friends and family, and the memories that define…