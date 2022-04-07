National Insurance Growth: 2022/2023 Rates, Limit & Payout Calculator

Today there has been an increase in national insurance payments for millions of workers across the UK. The amount raised from the 1.25 percent increase will be spent on the NHS, health and social care in the UK.

According to the Department of Health, the number of people in England waiting for elective care has increased from 4.4 million before the pandemic to six million. Boris Johnson said the manifesto-breaking tax hike was a “necessary, fair and responsible” way to raise money for the “largest catch-up program in the history of the NHS”.

The tax hike could raise £39bn over the next three years, helping ease the NHS backlog that has been exacerbated by the coronavirus crisis. The extra cash will reduce waiting times and provide millions more scans, tests and operations,…