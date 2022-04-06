National Insurance Hike: What the National Insurance Hike Means for Me and the New National Insurance Rates

In the Spring Statement 2022, Chancellor Rishi Sunak outlined a number of key measures to reduce the rising cost of living in the UK. New policies announced in Wednesday’s ‘mini budget’ include an increase in the national insurance limit.
National insurance is a tax paid by employees and employers that goes toward providing pensions, benefits, and state aid for people who are unemployed, retired or sick.
Pledging British workers and families to “stand by” on Wednesday, Rishi Sunak revealed the extent to which UK earners start paying the national insurance tax…
Read Full News