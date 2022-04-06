National Insurance Hike: What the New Tax Hike Means for You

The UK government is raising the national insurance (NI) rate by 1.25 percentage points by Wednesday 6 April, a measure being taken to raise £12bn in funding to support the NHS and social care.

“The NHS has done an amazing job, but it is under terrible stress,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in January, praising the efforts of frontline health workers during the pandemic.

“We have to put that money. We have to make that investment in our NHS. I am telling people that if you want to fund our wonderful NHS, we have to pay for it – and this government is determined to do that.” Is.”

But the introduction of the hike – which breaks a key Conservative Party manifesto pledge from the 2019 general election – coincides with a deeper cost of living…