National Insurance is on the rise today, but what does it mean for me?

play brightcove video

As ITV News social affairs correspondent Sarah Corker reports, outgoings are piled up for individuals.

national insurance There will be a rise for millions of workers around the UK on Wednesday cost of life crisis climbs over.

Boris Johnson broke his manifesto promise in September when he went ahead with a plan to raise taxes in the form of a 1.25 percentage point increase.To fix what he called a “broken social care system” and to help ease the burden on the NHS as it recovers from a pandemic.

But what do the changes mean to you? Here’s what you need to know.

What is National Insurance?

National Insurance is essentially a tax that…