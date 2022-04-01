National Minimum Wage 2022 – How much will the salary increase

The national minimum wage will increase from April by adding an additional 82p to the hourly wage.
Ministers claim the wage increase would be £1,000 more per year for the average worker.
The rise comes amid a cost of living crisis that could leave workers paying 7% more for goods from next month.
However, the question has been raised whether this increase will be enough to cushion the rising inflationary pressures.
Here’s what you need to know about the national minimum wage increase, what it affects and how much the wage will increase.
What are the new hourly rates?
From 1 April, the hourly rate for people aged 21-22 will increase from £8.36 to £9.18 an hour.
The national living wage will increase to £9.50 for those over 23.
The Apprentice rate will also rise above £4.81…
