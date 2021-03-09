National Pension Scheme (NPS), National Pension System Registration Form, Open NPS Account

National Pension Scheme Application, National Pension Scheme 2021, Open NPS Account Online, National Pension System What is NPS and other questions related to (NPS) will be answered in this article. The National Pension Scheme is a pension scheme launched by the Government of India as a solution to the problems faced by a person in the post-retirement life. National pension scheme The biggest motive behind starting the work is that every person who works in a private institution, after a certain age, is not able to work, at such a time he can solve his economic problems without any employment.

Under this scheme, any person can apply and deposit a certain amount in the pension fund, after completing his retirement age, to take advantage of this pension scheme. Today we are here to give you National Pension Scheme 2021 Will explain in detail all the facts related to such as what is the National Pension Scheme? Its purpose, benefits, eligibility criteria, necessary documents and application process etc. So if you are also a private employee and NPS 2021 If you want to get all the information related to this, then read this article carefully till the end.

National pension scheme 2021

Launched by the central government National pension scheme There is a government investment scheme. The objective of the government behind starting this scheme is to provide pension facility after retirement. This scheme was started in the year 2004 but then the scheme was started only for the government employees. After this, a change was brought in the scheme in the year 2009 and it was opened to all the citizens of the country irrespective of any category.

To avail the National Pension Scheme, the citizens of the country will have to contribute some amount in their working life to their pension account and after this contribution they will be able to avail the scheme after their retirement. Not only this, individuals can withdraw some amount in this pension account even before their retirement and get the remaining amount as regular income after their retirement.

The investment plan in NPS is something in which both the employer and the employee have to deposit some amount. The person who NPS 2021 Under the scheme, he can withdraw 60% of the total amount on his retirement and the remaining 40% is provided as pension.

The national Pension system New Update

Till now, government employees had to use physical methods to get registered under the National Pension Scheme. In this, registration was done by following the online module adopted by the Central Record Company Agency or the nodal office of the government. But now the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Study has also made online registration facility available under the National Pension Scheme. Now any employee online NPS account Can open what is named e-NPS. The CRA will be responsible for hosting the e-NPS. Now any person can register under the CRA and can also contribute under the NPS.

E-NPS Registration

Any person can register online and generate his / her PRAN number under the National Pension Scheme. If your NPS account If already open, now you can also contribute through e-nps and open your Tier 2 account. Individuals working in the private sector can also register through Aadhaar offline EKYC or through PAN card or bank account. There are some main benefits of online contribution through e-NPS.

As you know this is an online process, so it will protect you from the expenses incurred on account opening.

With this online facility of the portal, the work of the nodal officers will be made easier.

Now the process of nomination will also be paper less.

Filling your own form of employees will reduce the chances of mistake in filling the form.

Now because National Pension Scheme The process of opening an account will become easier for more people, so more and more people will be able to open their NPS account.

Salient Features of National Pension Scheme

Name National Pension Scheme (NPS)
Started By the government of India
The year 2021
Beneficiary Citizens of india
Registration process Online
Benefit Grant of Pension to Retired Employees
category Central government schemes

NPS purpose of

The biggest objective of the government behind the introduction of the National Pension Scheme was that all the investors availing the scheme could get a pension amount after retirement. By getting this pension amount, all the retired people will be able to lead a life of self-sufficiency and their financial troubles will also come down. To get pension under this scheme, you can invest according to your financial situation and after retirement you will be given pension according to your investment. A total of 2 types of accounts can be opened under NPS. Those are called Tier One and Tier Two. In general terms, to remain financially self-reliant after retirement National Pension Scheme 2021 This is a major step taken by the government.

PFRDA Will start national pension E-KYC Services

The National Pension Scheme has been launched with the objective of catering mainly to the needs of the employees of the organized sectors. The Atal Pension Yojana and NPS Fund are the two main schemes of the Regulatory and Development Authority. The objective behind both these schemes is to cater to the needs of the employees working in the unorganized and organized sector. Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority National pension scheme And Atal Pension Yojana It has been decided to introduce EKYC facility for its customers.

It has been approved to start this service in the Department of Revenue. NPS account opening process will be made easier through online EKYC. Along with this, the beneficiaries of the scheme will not have to visit any government office to apply under the scheme or to receive incentive money. Because the entire process of application will go digital from the beginning of the EKYC process. Therefore, they will be able to get the benefit of this scheme easily while sitting at home.

This process will save both time and money and will also help in bringing transparency in the system. Earlier, citizens had to go through a long process of paperwork, but now they will apply online under this scheme and will be able to avoid the long process of the next process.

PFRDA has made online facilities like OTP based authentication, paperless onboarding, eSign based authentication, accurate onboarding to facilitate video subscriber identification, online exit tools, online enrollment for government sector customers, etc. The NSDL e-governance infrastructure has been made a central record keeping agency and will act as a global Aadhaar user agency.

The national Pension system Account Open | Open nps account

You can open your account in National Pension Scheme through any process online or offline. The procedure for this is given below.

Online process

The process of online application is divided into two tires which are as follows.

Tier 1

First of all you need the National Pension System official website will go on. After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you.

Here you have to click on the link of National Pension System and after that registration The link has to be suppressed.

Now the registration form will open on your computer screen. Carefully fill all the information asked in this form like application type, status of applicant, register with, Aadhaar number, mobile number etc. and Tier One only in account type.

After filling all the information, press the Continue button. Now the complete pending registration form will open on your computer screen.

Fill all the required information asked in this form like enrollment number, enrollment date, first name, date of birth, email address, etc.

Finally, after filling all the information, press the submit button and an eSign form will open in front of you.

Carefully fill all the information sought in this form and press the submit button. In this way the process of registration of Tier 1 for your National Pension Scheme will be completed.

Tier 1 and 2

First of all you need the National Pension System official website will go on. After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you.

will go on. After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you. On the home page of the website you will find “ Open your NPS account / contribute online Click on the link of “. After this, a new page will open in front of you.

Click on the link of “. After this, a new page will open in front of you. Here you will see the option of National Pension System, click on this option and after that registration Press the button.

Press the button. Now the registration form will open on your computer screen. Fill all the information sought in this form like application type, status of applicant, register with, Aadhaar number, mobile number etc. and Tier One and Tier Two etc. in the account type.

At the end press the Continue button and the Complete Pending Registration Form will open in front of you. In this form, enter all the remaining necessary information such as enrollment number, enrollment date, first name, date of birth, email address, etc., and press the summit button.

Now you will have an eSign form in front of which you will have to fill all the required information.

After filling all the information, press the submit button and your registration process will be completed.

Offline process

You can also apply for the National Pension Scheme offline. For this, watch the steps given below carefully.

Fill all the information asked in this form in clear and clear words. After filling all the information, attach all the important documents with this form.

Now submit this entire form to the POP Point of Process. Along with this form, you will also have to submit documents of EKYC.

After submission of the form you will be provided with a reference number through which you can track your application.

At the time of application, you will have to deposit your first contribution amount and for this you will have to submit an instruction slip which will contain your payment details.

contact details

To see contact details, follow the step by step procedure given below.

First of all you have to go to the official website of the National Pension System. After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you.

On the home page of the website you will find “ContactClick on the option of “. After this, a new page will open in front of you.

On this page, you can see detailed information of contact details.

Helpline Details

Here we have given you detailed information related to the National Pension Scheme. If you are still facing any problems related to the portal or have any questions related to the scheme, you can get help by contacting the contact given below.

Helpline number: 1800110069

We hope that you will definitely find information related to the National Pension System (NPS) beneficial. In this article, we have tried to answer all the questions you ask.

If you still have questions related to this scheme, then you can ask us through comments. Along with this, you can also bookmark our website.