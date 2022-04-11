National Pet Day: The White House highlights the first pets

President’s Pets Through History Willow, the Biden family cat, is the first White House cat since the George W. Bush administration.

President’s Pets Through History President Theodore Roosevelt’s eldest son, Teddy Jr., has a macaw named Eli around 1902. The Roosevelts had all kinds of animals, including lizards, snakes, and a one-legged chicken.

President’s Pets Through History Pauline, one of William Howard Taft’s pet cows, stands on the lawn of the State, War and Navy Building in Washington. Pauline was also known to graze on the lawn of the White House.

President’s Pets Through History Who needs a groundkeeper? Woodrow Wilson’s sheep graze on the South Lawn of the White House.