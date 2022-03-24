LATEST

National Puppy Day 2022 sales: Deals from Amazon, Walmart, Chewy, Petco, PetSmart

National Puppy Day 2022 sales: Deals from Amazon, Walmart, Chewy, Petco, PetSmart

National Puppy Day 2022 is Wednesday, March 23.

It’s a day to raise awareness of puppy mills and people considering adopting, but many retailers are offering sales in honor of man’s best friend.

So, if you’re looking to shower your favorite pet with some gorgeous gifts, check out some of the deals below:

lots of sales going on On dog food, treats, accessories and more on Amazon.

Chewy is offering a Buy Three Get One Free On Dog Toys, Treats & More,

Great sales:

Petco is offering a $5 PupboxWhich is a curated box for every stage of your pup’s life with promo code: PetcoNPD22

If you Buy two select collars, bedding or toys, you’ll get 30% off,

Save 10 percent on buying two Seresto Collar, K9 Advantix II 6-Pack and Advantage II 6-Pack,

PetSmart Offers…

