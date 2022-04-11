National Safe Motherhood Day 2022: Health tips for mothers-to-be in every trimester

Motherhood can seem daunting to many pregnant women as they navigate their way through taking care of not just their health but also that of the baby. From diet and proper sleep to medications and mental health, everything needs to be kept in check.

National Safe Motherhood Day is observed every year on April 11. It is aimed at raising awareness about the care that a pregnant woman needs before, during, and after childbirth. On this day, let’s magnify on the major health tips every mom-to-be should remember as per the trimester they are in.

Below, Dr Vikas Kaushal, Head of health, Save the Children, shares some of the most essential things pregnant women should keep in mind.

Early screening

He suggests every mother an early registration of pregnancy to get the ID number and the…