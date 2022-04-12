National Safe Motherhood Day 2022

The Indian government finally declared 11 April as National Safe Motherhood Day which also marks the birth anniversary of Kasturba Gandhi, wife of the father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi

‘Sometimes the strength of motherhood is greater than natural laws.

According to various studies done by experts in the past, India was once a nation known to be one of the most high-risk places to give birth as around 12% of the total maternal deaths worldwide were recorded in the country. However, the recent bulletin released by the Registrar General of India (published on 14 March 2022) on Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR) showed a considerable level of improvement in India’s MMR. It has decreased from 113 in 2016-18 to 103 in 2017-19. Every year on 11 April, National Safe Motherhood Day is observed…