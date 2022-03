National title no. 12. In search of Yukon Women’s Basketball Final Four after campus sendoff

STORRS — Emerging from a sea of ​​fans, students and local media, the UConn women’s basketball team was taken on charter buses, starting the first leg of its journey on its way to the Final Four in Minneapolis on Tuesday afternoon.

As fans groaned and cheered and the Yukon band blew their fight song, the Huskies took in the moment. Some took out their phones to document the scene, while others saw crowds of only a few hundred people.