National wants probe into anti-mandate protests in Parliament

The National Party wants further investigation into the 23-day protests in Parliament.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority announced last week that there would be an investigation, but the government has no plans of its own.

National Party Justice spokesman Paul Goldsmith told Andrew Dickens that the IPCA is focused on police behavior and operations.

“But it is certainly a very broad issue. We want to know what the Speaker did, what we learned in terms of the security of Parliament, how it all happened.

listen up