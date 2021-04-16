Nationals spelled ex-player Asdrúbal Cabrera’s name “Asdrebal Cabera” on scoreboard

There have been some unhealthy MLB scoreboard errors through the years, together with participant identify mispellings on the 2019 All-Star Sport. The most recent case of a scoreboard getting it very fallacious got here with Asdrúbal Cabrera’s return to Nationals Park Thursday as a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks. Cabrera performed for the Washington Nationals in 2014 after which once more within the final months of 2019, serving to cause them to a World Collection victory and beginning at second base for them in Sport 7. He performed for the Nationals once more in 2020, then signed with Arizona this February, so Thursday marked fairly the notable homecoming for him, and the Nationals even put collectively a tribute video for him. However a scoreboard error that managed to mispell each his first and final names didn’t precisely assist make him really feel welcomed again:

The way it began: The way it’s going: pic.twitter.com/td83jYmzVk — Christopher Crawford (@Crawford_MILB) April 15, 2021

Amazingly, this got here within the prime half of the primary inning, not lengthy after the Nationals performed the pre-game tribute video, and after followers gave Cabrera a standing ovation:

Nationals video for Asdrúbal Cabrera, who comes out of the D-backs dugout to greet Nats followers within the stands for the primary time since 2019. pic.twitter.com/zfaMvomF9o — Jessica Camerato (@JessicaCamerato) April 15, 2021

In order that’s fairly a swing and miss by the scoreboard on spelling his identify fallacious fairly rapidly after that. No less than it was just for his first at-bat. However nonetheless, that’s an unlucky mistake to make, particularly after Cabrera was so optimistic about his time enjoying for them in pre-game interviews.

Asdrúbal Cabrera says he is grateful for Davey Martinez giving him an opportunity to play in 2019. Additionally says Davey charged him and Gerardo Parra to maintain the clubhouse free that season en path to the World Collection. pic.twitter.com/PyMokLoAAh – Bobby Blanco (@Bobby_Blanco) April 15, 2021

The error didn’t cease Cabrera from dancing together with his new teammates following an 11-6 win, although: