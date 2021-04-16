LATEST

Nationals spelled ex-player Asdrúbal Cabrera’s name “Asdrebal Cabera” on scoreboard

Asdrúbal Cabrera talking with media ahead of his first game back at Nationals Park. (@Bobby_Blanco on Twitter.)

There have been some unhealthy MLB scoreboard errors through the years, together with participant identify mispellings on the 2019 All-Star Sport. The most recent case of a scoreboard getting it very fallacious got here with Asdrúbal Cabrera’s return to Nationals Park Thursday as a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks. Cabrera performed for the Washington Nationals in 2014 after which once more within the final months of 2019, serving to cause them to a World Collection victory and beginning at second base for them in Sport 7. He performed for the Nationals once more in 2020, then signed with Arizona this February, so Thursday marked fairly the notable homecoming for him, and the Nationals even put collectively a tribute video for him. However a scoreboard error that managed to mispell each his first and final names didn’t precisely assist make him really feel welcomed again:

Amazingly, this got here within the prime half of the primary inning, not lengthy after the Nationals performed the pre-game tribute video, and after followers gave Cabrera a standing ovation:

In order that’s fairly a swing and miss by the scoreboard on spelling his identify fallacious fairly rapidly after that. No less than it was just for his first at-bat. However nonetheless, that’s an unlucky mistake to make, particularly after Cabrera was so optimistic about his time enjoying for them in pre-game interviews.

The error didn’t cease Cabrera from dancing together with his new teammates following an 11-6 win, although:

[Christopher Crawford on Twitter; photo via Bobby Blanco on Twitter]

