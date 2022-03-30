Nations League play-out: Cyprus knock out Estonia, Kazakhstan beat Moldova UEFA Nations League

Kazakhstan sent Moldova to Ligue D of the UEFA Nations League after a penalty shoot-out at Nur-Sultan, while ten-man Cyprus eliminated Estonia in the second play-out decider.

What are play-outs? Since League C consists of four groups while League D has only two, the two teams in League C are determined by a two-legged play-out. The Faroe Islands and Gibraltar have already been promoted from League D to League C.

The play-out fixtures were determined by the overall ranking of the four teams finishing at the bottom of the League C groups. The first ranked team (Kazakhstan) played the fourth ranked team (Moldova) while the second (Cyprus) played the third (Estonia). The first and second placed teams played the second leg at home.

Nations League play-out fixtures