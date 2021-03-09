Nation’s No. 5 WR to replace Alabama Nation’s Bounded Stars.

Loading...

Non-standard There is a stud. The four-star wide receiver looked invincible at times during his prep career, and will now get a chance to be a game-changer in offense College football.

Alabama crimson tide, Away from College Football Playoff victory, will have to replace two explosive receivers Devanta smith And Jaylen Wadle.

watch the video

Nick Saban Hoping that the next wide to succeed in the hall Tuscaloosa.

Agiye Hall is committed to Alabama

let’s go baby !! roll Tide!!! pic.twitter.com/F4AkkI8eSf – H (@HallAgiye) April 18, 2020

Bama had Lot of completion For Agiye Hall, the nation’s fifth-ranked receiver 247Sports Composite.

Arizona State, Auburn, Central Michigan, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, LSU, Miami, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Texas A&M are just a few of the schools: Offered Four Star Wide Receiver.

Despite being sued extensively, Saban never said about losing his recruitment, and Hall confirmed his commitment on National Signing Day.

The Florida Pipeline Continues !!! Welcome, @ Hlaagi #Bamfactor | #roll Tide pic.twitter.com/cBhBHwzHbK – Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) 16 December 2020

Alabama football Recruitment class It contains a lot of four-star and five-star signatures, so its dynasty does not look like it will go away anytime soon.

WR Agiye Hall Highlights

No matter where Hall played, he looked great with the ball in his hands.

WR started at Armwood High School and transferred to IMG Academy before the 2020 season. They left the IMG Without taking a single picture And joined Bloomingdale High School In Valerico, Florida for his senior season.

In 2020, Hall earned Caught 1,050 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Five Star Bama playing with quarterback Ty Simpson The future could do wonders for their received numbers, and Crimson Tide fans expect this connection to pay off in the coming years.

Hall could be picked up in the NFL Draft in a few seasons, but clearly still has work to do.

Alabama football recruiting classes consistently rank among the best in college football every season. Agiye Hall is the latest talent to call home Tuscalcosa, and could be another success story for the storied event.

This post was originally published on October 17, 2019 and was updated in the recruitment of the entire hall.