Nationwide recall of Kinder Chocolate due to salmonella contamination

Four Kinder Egg products are being recalled by the Food Standards Authority due to potential salmonella contamination.

The four products are on sale at various supermarkets and stores including Coles, Woolworths, Target, Kmart, Big W, independent food retailers as well as online.

The recalled products are:

Kinder Easter Basket (120 g)

Kinder Easter Basket (120 g) Kinder Mini Eggs Hazelnut (100g)

Kinder Mini Eggs Hazelnut (100g) Kinder Surprise Maxi (100 g)

Kinder Surprise Maxi (100 g) Kinder Surprise Maxi Natoon (100 g)

Ferrero Australia Pty Ltd is recalling Kinder Easter Baskets 120g (6x20g), Kinder Mini Eggs Hazelnut 100g, Kinder Surprise Maxi 100g and Kinder Surprise Maxi – Natoons 100g. , supply ,

According to Food Standards Australia New Zealand, Kinder Surprise 20 g single and three-pack eggs in pink, white and blue are not affected.

The…