NATO agrees to bolster eastern flank, increase aid to Ukraine | NATO News

NATO allies have agreed to strengthen the eastern side of the alliance with four additional battle groups and send more support to Ukraine as it fights the Russian offensive.

“Today, NATO leaders agreed to reset our deterrence and defense for the long term to face a new security reality,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters after an extraordinary meeting in Brussels on Thursday.

Stoltenberg, whose mandate was renewed for a year in response to the security crisis, said the offensive launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin was the “greatest threat to our security in a generation”, for which the coalition had to be decisive. Must be answered.

“We must provide more aid to Ukraine and we will continue to impose unprecedented costs on Russia and we will …