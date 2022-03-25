NATO – News: Statement by NATO Heads of State and Government

We, the heads of state and government of 30 NATO allies, met today to address Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, the biggest threat to Euro-Atlantic security in decades. Russia’s war against Ukraine has broken the peace in Europe and is causing enormous human suffering and destruction.

We strongly condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. We call on President Putin to immediately stop this war and withdraw military forces from Ukraine, and call on Belarus to end its complicity in accordance with the resolution of aggression against Ukraine adopted at the UN General Assembly of 2 March 2022 We do. Russia must comply with a United Nations International Court of Justice ruling on 16 March and immediately suspend military operations. Russian attacks…