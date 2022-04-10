NATO planning large, permanent military presence on eastern border – POLITICO

NATO military commanders are working on plans to transform the alliance’s presence on its eastern borders to a force capable of taking on an invading army, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told the Telegraph in an interview.

Stoltenberg described the alliance’s presence on its eastern borders thus far as a relatively small “tripwire” force intended to symbolize the alliance’s commitment to defend itself from any Russian attack.

Russia’s war against Ukraine will change that.

“Regardless of when, how, the war in Ukraine ends, the war has already had long-term consequences for our security. NATO needs to adapt to that new reality. And that’s exactly what we are doing,” Stoltenberg said.

“NATO is the most successful alliance in history for…