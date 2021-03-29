Natural Homemade Scrub: Natural Home Made Scrub That Removes Color From Skin Without Harming Skin – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Holi colors do not just color the skin, but also damage the skin in many ways. Because of these colors, the skin looks dry, lifeless and dull for many months. We play Holi with fun, but the effect of colors is visible on our skin for months. Chemical base colors take away all the color of the skin, playing with water colors in the sun damages the skin’s natural oil, ie sebum, in which case you have to take special care of your skin and remove the colors from the skin.

You can also use a scrub to remove color from the skin. The scrub is carefully selected to weave the colors of Holi. It is important to choose the scrub keeping in mind the skin type. If you have dry skin, do not forget to use a hard scrubbing agent. While scrubbing, note that use a scrub that does not contain chemical. Let us know which scrub we can use to remove the color of Holi and to preserve the beauty of the skin.

Milk and gram flour scrub:

Make paste of milk and gram flour and apply on face and neck. When the paste is dry then rub it with wet hands and release it. After this, wash your face with plain water and apply lotion on it.

Apply Masoor Dal Scrub:

1 teaspoon, 1 teaspoon of almond powder and a few drops of milk and 2-3 drops of lemon juice mixed

Prepare a paste. Then apply it on the face and let it dry. Then Scrub it with wet hands and get rid of it 1

Calamine Powder Scrub:

Add 1 teaspoon of honey and a few drops of rose water to 2 teaspoons of calamine powder. Apply this pack on the entire face and neck. Then clean it with wet hands. After that wash it with plain water.

Aloe Vera Scrub:

Prepare the paste by mixing aloe vera gel and lemon juice together. Then take cotton and immerse it in the gel and rub it on the face to get rid of the color. Do this until the color leaves the face.