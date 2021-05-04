Navarasa Full HD Tamil Movie Web series Download Available OTT Platform





Movie (web-series) Cast & Crew

Syria

Revathi

Siddharth

Parvati Thiruvotu

Pavel navageethan

Rajesh Balachandran

Sriram

Ammu Abhirami

Vijay Sethupathi

Prakash Raj

Vikrant

Aishwarya Rajesh

Arvind Swamy

Prasanna

Sai Siddharth

Shamna kasim

Bobby simha

Sananth

Gautham karthik

Saravanan

Robo Shankar

Aditi Balan

Ajgam Perumal

Nithya Menon

night

Ashok Selvan

Ramesh Thilak

Vidhu

Style; drama

drama created by; Mani Ratnam

Mani Ratnam written by: Pattukottai Prabhakar, Selva, Madhan Karki, Kuchitheran

Pattukottai Prabhakar, Selva, Madhan Karki, Kuchitheran the director: Arvind Swamy, Gautam Vasudev Menon, Halitha Shamim, Priyadarshan, Karthik Naren, Karthik Subbaraj, Vasantha, and Rathindran R.

Arvind Swamy, Gautam Vasudev Menon, Halitha Shamim, Priyadarshan, Karthik Naren, Karthik Subbaraj, Vasantha, and Rathindran R. musician: AR Rahman, d. Imman, Ghibaran, Aruldev, Karthik, Ron Ethan Yohan, Vishal Bhardwaj

AR Rahman, d. Imman, Ghibaran, Aruldev, Karthik, Ron Ethan Yohan, Vishal Bhardwaj country of origin; India

India Actual Language: Tamil

About

Navarsa is an upcoming Indian Tamil anthology web series / film produced by Mouniratna, who helped Jayendra Panchapaken to produce the web-series through their respective banners Madras Talkies and Cube Cinema. Arvind Swamy, Bejoy Nambiar, Gautam Vasudev Menon, Halisha Shamim, Priyadarshan, Karthik Narain, Karthik Subbaraj, Vasanta and Rathindran R. The web-series / movie, based on the Indian concept of Navarsa, filmed by Pavitra Prasad, has a no-stand-alone episode. Nawarsa will be released in early 2021 via the web-seriesNetflix.

The Navarsa web-series release date is 14 June 2021.

