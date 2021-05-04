ENTERTAINMENT

Navarasa Full HD Tamil Movie Web series Download Available OTT Platform

Movie (web-series) Cast & Crew

  • Syria
  • Revathi
  • Siddharth
  • Parvati Thiruvotu
  • Pavel navageethan
  • Rajesh Balachandran
  • Sriram
  • Ammu Abhirami
  • Vijay Sethupathi
  • Prakash Raj
  • Vikrant
  • Aishwarya Rajesh
  • Arvind Swamy
  • Prasanna
  • Sai Siddharth
  • Shamna kasim
  • Bobby simha
  • Sananth
  • Gautham karthik
  • Saravanan
  • Robo Shankar
  • Aditi Balan
  • Ajgam Perumal
  • Nithya Menon
  • night
  • Ashok Selvan
  • Ramesh Thilak
  • Vidhu
  • Style; drama
  • created by; Mani Ratnam
  • written by: Pattukottai Prabhakar, Selva, Madhan Karki, Kuchitheran
  • the director: Arvind Swamy, Gautam Vasudev Menon, Halitha Shamim, Priyadarshan, Karthik Naren, Karthik Subbaraj, Vasantha, and Rathindran R.
  • musician: AR Rahman, d. Imman, Ghibaran, Aruldev, Karthik, Ron Ethan Yohan, Vishal Bhardwaj
  • country of origin; India
  • Actual Language: Tamil

About

Navarsa is an upcoming Indian Tamil anthology web series / film produced by Mouniratna, who helped Jayendra Panchapaken to produce the web-series through their respective banners Madras Talkies and Cube Cinema. Arvind Swamy, Bejoy Nambiar, Gautam Vasudev Menon, Halisha Shamim, Priyadarshan, Karthik Narain, Karthik Subbaraj, Vasanta and Rathindran R. The web-series / movie, based on the Indian concept of Navarsa, filmed by Pavitra Prasad, has a no-stand-alone episode. Nawarsa will be released in early 2021 via the web-seriesNetflix.

Movie (web-series) release date

The Navarsa web-series release date is 14 June 2021.

Watch movie trailer online

Download Navarsa Full HD Tamil Movie (web-series) OTT platform is available like Netflix and others.

On Netflix, you can either search for content that you keep informative, to find out if it’s available to download or tap on the individual drop draw menu for ‘Web-Series’ and ‘Movie’ , Then ‘All Category’ and finally available for it. download. ‘.

‘Shows only downloadable movies and web-series available for download option, which makes it easy to search for content for offline viewing. Full movies and shows that can be downloaded will have a download option.

You can also choose where to save downloaded content / movies, whether on SD card or internal storage. You can choose the download quality with ‘Medium’ or ‘High Quality’.

The OTT platform Netflix also has a “Sart Download” service, which can be started to automatically download the next phase of other web-series that you have already downloaded. It only works over Wifi.

