Navarsa (2021) Movie: Plot | Cast | The trailer

Navarsa movie release date, cast, plot, watch online: Navarsa (2021) is an upcoming Tollywood drama film directed by KV Anand and Gautam Vasudev Menon. So friends, in this post you will get complete information about it Nawarsa (2021) film
Navarasa Hindi Movie Complete Information
|Name
|Navarsa (2021)
|The style
|drama
|Language: Hindi
|Tamil
|official site
|Netflix
|creator
|Kv anand | Gautam Vasudev Menon
|Date of publication
|2021
Navarsa Movie Plot
The nine episodes represent a different emotion or rasa, such as anger, compassion, courage, hatred, fear, laughter, love, peace, and wonder.
Navarsa Movie Cast
- Vijay Sethupathi
- Syria
- Nithya Menon
- Parvati Thiruvotu
- Aishwarya Rajesh
- Prakash Raj
- Siddharth
- Ashok Selvan
- Arvind Swamy
- Revathi
- Bobby simha
- Robo Shankar
- Saravanan
- Ajhagam perumal
- Gautham karthik
Navarsa film trailer
When will the Navarsa movie come out?
The film is scheduled for release on Netflix in 2021