Navarsa (2021) Movie: Plot | Cast | The trailer

Navarsa movie release date, cast, plot, watch online: Navarsa (2021) is an upcoming Tollywood drama film directed by KV Anand and Gautam Vasudev Menon. So friends, in this post you will get complete information about it Nawarsa (2021) film

Navarasa Hindi Movie Complete Information

Name Navarsa (2021)
The style drama
Language: Hindi Tamil
official site Netflix
creator Kv anand | Gautam Vasudev Menon
Date of publication 2021

Navarsa Movie Plot

The nine episodes represent a different emotion or rasa, such as anger, compassion, courage, hatred, fear, laughter, love, peace, and wonder.

Read: List of upcoming films to be released by Netflix India

Navarsa Movie Cast

  • Vijay Sethupathi
  • Syria
  • Nithya Menon
  • Parvati Thiruvotu
  • Aishwarya Rajesh
  • Prakash Raj
  • Siddharth
  • Ashok Selvan
  • Arvind Swamy
  • Revathi
  • Bobby simha
  • Robo Shankar
  • Saravanan
  • Ajhagam perumal
  • Gautham karthik

Navarsa film trailer

When will the Navarsa movie come out?

The film is scheduled for release on Netflix in 2021

