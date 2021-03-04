Navarsa (2021) Movie: Plot | Cast | The trailer

Navarsa movie release date, cast, plot, watch online: Navarsa (2021) is an upcoming Tollywood drama film directed by KV Anand and Gautam Vasudev Menon. So friends, in this post you will get complete information about it Nawarsa (2021) film

Navarasa Hindi Movie Complete Information

Name Navarsa (2021) The style drama Language: Hindi Tamil official site Netflix creator Kv anand | Gautam Vasudev Menon Date of publication 2021

Navarsa Movie Plot

The nine episodes represent a different emotion or rasa, such as anger, compassion, courage, hatred, fear, laughter, love, peace, and wonder.

Navarsa Movie Cast

Vijay Sethupathi

Syria

Nithya Menon

Parvati Thiruvotu

Aishwarya Rajesh

Prakash Raj

Siddharth

Ashok Selvan

Arvind Swamy

Revathi

Bobby simha

Robo Shankar

Saravanan

Ajhagam perumal

Gautham karthik

Navarsa film trailer

When will the Navarsa movie come out?

The film is scheduled for release on Netflix in 2021