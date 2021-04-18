Naveen Razak Wiki, Biography, Age, Dance Video, Images

Naveen Razak is a medical scholar who research at Authorities Medical School in Kerala. He’s good at dancing and singing. Just lately he posted a video on the Web dancing alongside Janaki Omkumar to the tune of Rasputin. The 30 second Rasputin dance video uploaded on Instagram Reels has obtained a large response from individuals all over the world for his or her extraordinary strikes.

Together with Appericaition it additionally has some extreme controversy upon the faith of each Naveen and Janaki dance. A lawyer even claimed that Naveen deliberate to trigger Love Jihad on Janaki. Janaki mentioned that she by no means thoughts about that declare. Contents hide 1 Naveen Razak Biography 2 Naveen Razak’s Official Social Profiles 3 Naveen Razak Movies 4 Naveen Razak Pictures Naveen Razak Biography Title Naveen Razak Actual Title Naveen Okay Razak Nickname Naveen Occupation Medical Scholar Date of Beginning But to be up to date Age But to be up to date Zodiac signal But to be up to date Household Father: But to be up to date

Mom: But to be up to date

Brother: But to be up to date Marital Standing Single Affairs/Girlfriends But to be up to date Spouse But to be up to date Youngsters But to be up to date Faith Muslim Instructional Qualification But to be up to date College Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Thrissur School Govt Medical School, Thrissur Hobbies Listening Music and Dance Beginning Place Thrissur, Kerala, India Hometown Thrissur, Kerala, India Present Metropolis Thrissur, Kerala, India Nationality Indian Naveen Razak’s Official Social Profiles fb.com/naveenk.razak Twitter: But to be up to date instagram.com/naveen_k_razak Other than Dancing, Naveen Razak sings effectively and has performed some small stage performances in his school.

In an interview, he mentioned that he prefers love marriage moderately than organize marriage.

Being a Keralite, He loves consuming Parotta. Naveen Razak Movies Naveen Razak Rasputin Dance video Naveen Razak Pictures