ENTERTAINMENT

Naveen Razak Wiki, Biography, Age, Dance Video, Images

Avatar
By
Posted on
Naveen Razak Wiki, Biography, Age, Dance Video, Images

Naveen Razak Wiki, Biography, Age, Dance Video, Pictures

Naveen Razak is a medical scholar who research at Authorities Medical School in Kerala. He’s good at dancing and singing. Just lately he posted a video on the Web dancing alongside Janaki Omkumar to the tune of Rasputin. The 30 second Rasputin dance video uploaded on Instagram Reels has obtained a large response from individuals all over the world for his or her extraordinary strikes.

Together with Appericaition it additionally has some extreme controversy upon the faith of each Naveen and Janaki dance. A lawyer even claimed that Naveen deliberate to trigger Love Jihad on Janaki. Janaki mentioned that she by no means thoughts about that declare.

Contents hide
1 Naveen Razak Biography
2 Naveen Razak’s Official Social Profiles
3 Naveen Razak Movies
4 Naveen Razak Pictures

Naveen Razak Biography

Title Naveen Razak
Actual Title Naveen Okay Razak
Nickname Naveen
Occupation Medical Scholar
Date of Beginning But to be up to date
Age But to be up to date
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Household Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
Brother: But to be up to date
Marital Standing Single
Affairs/Girlfriends But to be up to date
Spouse But to be up to date
Youngsters But to be up to date
Faith Muslim
Instructional Qualification But to be up to date
College Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Thrissur
School Govt Medical School, Thrissur
Hobbies Listening Music and Dance
Beginning Place Thrissur, Kerala, India
Hometown Thrissur, Kerala, India
Present Metropolis Thrissur, Kerala, India
Nationality Indian

Naveen Razak’s Official Social Profiles

fb.com/naveenk.razak

Twitter: But to be up to date

instagram.com/naveen_k_razak

  • Other than Dancing, Naveen Razak sings effectively and has performed some small stage performances in his school.
  • In an interview, he mentioned that he prefers love marriage moderately than organize marriage.
  • Being a Keralite, He loves consuming Parotta.

Naveen Razak Movies

Naveen Razak Rasputin Dance video

Naveen Razak Pictures

Naveen Razak Wiki, Biography, Age, Dance Video, Images

Naveen Razak Wiki, Biography, Age, Dance Video, Pictures

Related Items:

Most Popular

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
27
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
26
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
24
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
24
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
23
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
22
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
22
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
21
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
21
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
20
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top