Navratri 2022: Dos and don’ts of Navratri fasting

Navratri is an integral part of the festival and is observed to pay respect to Goddess Durga and her various avatars. Fasting also helps in detoxifying the body and flushes out toxins from the body. So, avoid having fried pakoras, puris and other such unhealthy items. Instead, eat light yet nutritious to observe fast in a healthy manner.



Here are some healthy yet delicious dishes that you can enjoy while fasting- Sabudana Khichdi, Kuttu Cheela, Samak Chawal Pulao, Paneer Tikka, Jeera Aloo, Sweet Potato Cutlets, Aloo Kadhi, Paneer Bhurji, Rajgira Roti, Arbi Cutlets, Kaddu Sabzi, Aloo Tamatar Sabzi, Makhana Dry Fruit Namkeen, Cucumber Raita, Banana Chips, Lauki Kofta, Coconut Laddoo and many more.

