Navya Nanda uncomfortable meeting Gynecologist mother Shweta Bachchan answered sex related questions video tmov

Navya Nanda, granddaughter of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, may be away from showbiz, but in the list of star kids, she is always seen gathering limelight among fans. Be it a stylish look or an entrepreneurship venture, Navya is always in the limelight. Navya, 25, comes into the discussion every other day. This time she has become popular among fans due to one of her videos. Recently Navya talked about her relationship with mother Shweta Bachchan. Also told how he felt uncomfortable meeting a gynecologist, then later mother Shweta openly answered questions related to his sex.

Navya shared the video

Navya and Shweta are often seen giving mother-daughter pills. Both share a very candid relationship. They are also seen cheering each other on social media. In the video that Navya recently posted, she told that when she was in her teens, she had some questions related to sex. Mother Shweta had given him a very open answer.

Navya had gone to a gynecologist to understand the body properly, but in the end she felt very uncomfortable and returned from there. After this Navya got the idea to start her own company, Aara Health. She understood how Indian women feel uncomfortable about these questions. After watching the video, you will understand what kind of questions Navya had asked her mother.

Siddhant Chaturvedi is dating Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Nanda! Talking about being in a serious relationship

Commenting on this video of Navya, Shweta Bachchan wrote, “Navya, I have liked it very much.” Recently on March 17, Shweta Bachchan celebrated her 48th birthday. Shweta had organized a grand party, in which many big stars of Bollywood industry attended. Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was also a part of this party. The theme of the party was white. Many people including Karan Johar to Ananya Pandey, Shanaya Kapoor, Jaya Bachchan attended this party.