Nawazuddin Siddiqui raging on celebs going to Maldives vacation, said – be ashamed

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is indignant at Bollywood celebrities occurring Maldives trip amid Corona’s second and lethal wave. He expressed his displeasure at these stars and mentioned that they need to be ashamed after seeing this horrible scenario.

Speaking to Spotboye, Nawaz mentioned that many movie celebrities are on their Maldives trip today. From the place they’re sharing their photographs. That is fairly embarrassing. As a result of the world is within the worst state right now. The nation is within the grip of recession. Individuals don’t have anything to eat. In such a scenario, these persons are throwing away cash. Be ashamed of one thing!

Pretending to be mistaken

Throughout this dialog, Nawaz says that it isn’t a nasty concept to go to trip however it is extremely mistaken to point out him on social media even on this tough time. Nawaz additional rages on the celebs, saying that as a society these stars have to develop up.

Nawaz is his hometown

Please inform that in this Corona interval, Nawaz is his hometown along with his household. Which they referred to as their Maldives. Nawaz additional says that about which trip he’ll discuss? Performing? . Whose phrases can be over inside two minutes. Individuals have made Maldives a spectacle.

As a human being, maintain your trip close to you

He additional says that I have no idea what’s his partnership with the tourism business there, however maintain your trip round you as a human being. On one facet there’s devastation and so they must have enjoyable. Kovid circumstances are rising, don’t tease those that are struggling.