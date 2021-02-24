ENTERTAINMENT

Nawazuddin Siddiqui rumored to be in Thalapathi 65!

Nawazuddin siddiqui One of the biggest artists present in the country. The actor has a large fan following in India as well as abroad. Siddiqui, who has been a part of many Hollywood films, became TheMiracleTech King in 2020 as well. During the lockdown, Nawazuddin acted in and praised films like Ghumketu, Raat Akali Hai, Serious Men. With theaters returning to the play, fans were excited to see her next scene. And for the last few days, a rumor has been spreading on social media which has got fans excited. The rumor suggested that Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been approached to play a negative role in Tamil superstar Vijay’s next film.

victory The one who is getting away from the blockbuster success of ‘Master’ is already ready for his next films. His next name is temporarily titled ‘Thalapathy 65’ being played by Nelson Dilip Kumar. So for the film, the makers clearly need a big actor, who can play a strong negative character and Nawazuddin suits the role perfectly. While this news excited fans, Nawaz himself came forward and dismissed all rumors.

Nawazuddin, who has played gray shades in Raman Raghav 2.0, Badlapur, Kick, etc., has clarified that –

“I played negative roles for a period of time. And the rumors that are swirling around are completely baseless ”.

This comes as a shock to every fan who was waiting for a collaboration between Thalapathy and Nawaz. Siddiqui, who has shown his limits as an actor in each of his works, will definitely be a great addition to the cast. But the rumors themselves are not true.

