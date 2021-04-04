ENTERTAINMENT

Naxal Attack In Chhattisgarh 2021: 22 Jawans Killed, 31 Injured, 1 Missing at Sukma-Bijapur Border

There is news from Chhatisgarh that at least 22 jawans get martyred and 31 jawans got injured during the encounter with Naxals in Chhatisgarh. The mishap took place on Saturday. The operation is gonna be taking place around the Sukma-Bijapur border where a battle took place and we lost our 22 jawans. And a soldier is missing and the police are searching for him.

The director-general of CRPF Kuldeep Singh has been reached at the spot for the investigation of the incident. Along with him the CRPF ADG Zulfiqar Hassan and the IG Nalin Prabhat also reached the spot.

As per the official, with the bulletproof jackets, shoes, and weapons they found the signs of Naxals. Tribute to the Jawans of CRPF has been paid to on Sunday at the Jagdalpur camp.

The dead bodies of 22 jawans have been recovered soon which is conformed by Chhattisgarh Director General of Police.

The social media platforms are flooded with condolence tweets:-

Amit Shah has been tweeted, “The fight against the enemies will be continued and we not let the sacrifices of our 22 jawans waste.”

Hence he spokes in regard to the incident to the chief minister of the Chattisgarh Mr. Bhupesh Baghel.

What happened at the Chhatisgarh:-

The encounter took place at the Sukma Bijapur border which is in Chhattisgarh, between Security forces and Naxal on Saturday afternoon. The forces spread over the two km in the forest. While the main camp is 15 km from the incident spot.

During the encounter, Naxals had light-weighted gun machines along with the rocket launchers.

The official page of ANI has been tweeted, “22 jawans have been lost their lives when Naxals attack them at Sukma-Bijapur in Chhattisgarh. May their soul Rest In Peace. And condolence to their family.”

As per the sources, a group of 70-80 armed forces has been also spotted just before the incident happen.

This is the most disheartening news for the entire country and its family. They have sacrificed their lives for the country and we will not spare the Naxals while the government has to provide justice to the late jawans. On either side, their families are in grief and broken after listing their loved ones.

Celebrities and Politician Reaction on Naxal Attack In Chhattisgarh 2021

