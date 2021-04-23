Nayana Raj Photos, Latest Images, Stills, Photoshoot

Nayana Raj is an Indian actress recognized for works within the Telugu tv business. She was featured within the Telugu serial Srimathi which was telecasted on ETV. She can be quickly seen within the Tollywood movie business.

⁣On the grand finale of the favored TV actuality present Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4, actor turned politician Kamal Haasan has launched his new clothes firm ‘KH Home of Khaddar’. He mentioned that he acquired the spark for this concept throughout his current election marketing campaign significantly after visiting the weavers of Kancheepuram. After their difficulties particularly after the lockdown, the actor determined to start out a khadi branding firm with many worldwide designers and promote handloom merchandise. Indian trend costume designer Amritha Ram can be part of the staff. The official announcement of KH HOUSE OF KHADDAR has made on the ultimate episode of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4.

Check out some newest photographs, images, stills and photoshoots of actress Nayana Raj,

