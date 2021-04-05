NayanAsin (Assassins ARMY) Free Fire Id Instagram Id Net Worth Annual Income & Kd Ratio

We all know the popular video royale battle game, free fire and how it has changed the life of gamers and video content creators from all around the world. The platform of free fire has provided streamers from around the globe and just like many gamers, Nyan and Huzzai are also one of those creators who made their place in the gaming career through Free Fire. Both gamers have separate gaming free fire Id and have joined youtube, “Assassins ARMY”, but here we are only to talk about “NayanAsin” who is a famous gamer and video content creator. We will provide each and every detail regarding the same including the free fire Id, lifetime stats, ranked stats, earnings and social media accounts. So, stay tuned with us.

The free fire Id NayanAsin is 148880273. Firstly, we are going to talk about the Lifetime stats of Nayan. He has played a total of 11030 squad matches and has won 3170 out of them, maintaining a winning ratio of 28.74%, with a K/d ratio of 3.97, and has killed a total of 31133 enemies. In the duo matches also, Nayan has played a total of 2084 matches and out of which he has won 605, with a winning ratio of 29.04%, and has a K/d ratio of 3.74.

The Indian gamer has played a total of 748 solo matches and out of which he won 109 and has a winning percentage of 14.58%, with a K/D ratio of 2.23 and 1419 kills in these matches. Talking about the Ranked Stats of the streamer, then, in the squad matches, he has won 76 matches and out of them, he has been unbeatable in 20 and has a winning percentage of 26.32%, with a K/D ratio of 2.67 and has 1 kill in with 150 marks in the game.

The Ranked stats of gamer in the duo matches and has played a total of 17 matches and out of which he has won 4 games, maintaining a winning ratio of 23.54% with a K/d ratio of 2.24 and has killed 29. In the solo matches, the player has played a total of 2 solo matches but have not won any, and has killed 1 player. Now, we are going to talk about the social media handle of Nayan. Nayan has an Instagram account under the name “@_nayan_shelke” and currently has 17.2K followers.

As mentioned earlier, he has a Youtube channel in partnership with another gamer, Huzzai. The name of the channel is “Assassin Gaming”. They joined youtube on 16th April 2016 and so far have uploaded 690K videos and right now, have approximately 446K subscribers on their channel. Talking about his earnings, it is expected that the gamers monthly income is between USD9.4K to 148.8K, while the annual earning of the Nayan is estimated to be around USD111.6K to USD1.9 million. There is no doubt that free fire and other video game has played a crucial role in giving gaming career a great boost. For the latest news, follow our page.